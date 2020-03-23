Kylie Jenner’s “Fight” With Kendall Jenner Didn’t Stop Her From Posting This Sister Selfie

Nothing can stop Kylie Jenner from posting the perfect selfie.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was hilariously called out by Kendall Jennerfor sharing a selfie of the two of them while they’re “fighting.”

“Throwback,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the pic, where the two sisters can be seen having a twinning moment in their white ensembles. Confused, Kendall replied, “aren’t we fighting?” Admitting that she was feeling herself in the picture, Kylie commented back, “yes but my titties are sitting nice in this pic.” The dynamic duo’s older sister Khloe Kardashian also chimed in, writing, “I miss us.”

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Kardashian family has been taking social distancing very seriously. Kylie took to Instagram to urge her followers to “self quarantine” during the pandemic and joked that she’s already a champ at staying in. “I’m on day 8,” she told her followers on March 18. “My pregnancy prepared me for this.”

Wanting to give her fans inspiration on how to keep themselves occupied while social distancing, Kylie continued, “Towards the end of my pregnancy helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books. I would do full spa days and take long baths.”

Now with her daughter Stormi Webster to keep her company, the 22-year-old has been spending quality time with her mini-me. After sharing her throwback with Kendall, Kylie posted a sweet snap of her, Stormi and her Donald Duck stuffed animal cuddled up on the couch to her Stories. She captioned the pic: “Movies all day with storm and Donald is just life now.”

Kim Kardashian also shared how famous family is taking the necessary measures to prevent the spreading of the virus.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” the mom of four wrote. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

Kim added, “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart”