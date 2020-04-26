Kylie Jenner’s Latest Fashion Look Proves Less Is More

Less is more.

Kylie Jenner is known for her lavish outfits, bold makeup looks and crazy wigs. But as of late, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown off her softer and more simple side.

Case in point? The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share her Saturday ensemble, which consisted of a cropped white tee and light wash denim jeans that had a loose fit.

It was minimal compared to her typical get-ups. However, the subdued outfit showed off her toned abs and enhanced her flawless makeup and hair.

Speaking of which, her glam was also effortless.

She looked bright-eyed with her coat of mascara and lightly filled-in brows. She also had a healthy glow to her skin, as she dusted on a rose-colored blush on her cheeks and kept the rest of her face fresh. The finishing touch? Her baby pink lipstick.

“morning,” the reality TV personality captioned her Instagram post. “Sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe.”

On Friday, Kylie made heads turn when she put her natural beauty on full display. If anything, she proved to be skincare goals.

The beauty mogul shared a selfie video on Instagram Stories, and looked completely fresh-faced. She also said goodbye to her hair extensions and rocked her bronde bob.

“avocado pajamas all day,” she captioned her Stories, as she flipped her hair and smized for the camera.

It looks like this could be a new beauty and fashion era for Kylie… and we don’t mind it!