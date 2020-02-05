Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Launch Party For Stormi Is a Fairy Tale Come to Life

Kylie Jenner threw the ultimate party in honor of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The beauty mogul and her almost 2-year-old girl recently celebrated the upcoming launch of the Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics collection. This limited edition collection is set to drop on Saturday, Feb. 1, which happens to be Stormi’s birthday. For the bash, Kylie enlisted celeb party planner Mindy Weiss to create a butterfly wonderland.

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson were also in attendance at the party, along with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Kardashian. In their posts about the celebration, both Kylie and Khloe noted that they’re celebrating life, no matter “how big or small” the moment may be. The Kardashian-Jenners are among the many fans and fellow stars that have been paying tribute to Kobe Bryant this week, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven others in nearby Calabasas, Calif.

In Khloe’s post from the party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “May we always celebrate life, no matter how big or small the moment!”

“each day is a blessing with you,” Kylie wrote alongside a series of photos with Stormi from the launch party. “thank you God for these moments.”

Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo appeared in a new campaign together for the collection launch.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant.. An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter,” Kylie told her fans. “i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love.”

The collection is set to drop at 9 a.m. PT on Feb. 1.

And, as Kylie told her fans on Instagram Story, “It’s going to be a special day.”

Happy early birthday, Stormi!