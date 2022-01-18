Kylie Jenner’s Pregnant Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her Second Child’s Arrival: Photos

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump Album: Photos of Her Pregnant Body Ahead of Her Second Child’s Birth

After keeping her first pregnancy a secret, Kylie Jenner is now sharing her second pregnancy with the world.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, gave birth to a sibling for her and Travis Scott’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, in August, according to Us Weekly.

The following month, the reality star unveiled her baby bump.

“@travisscott,” the Los Angeles native captioned heartfelt footage of herself showing the rapper, 30, a positive pregnancy test, bringing their toddler to an ultrasound appointment, and informing Kris Jenner of the news in September 2021.

Kylie also showed off her growing baby bump in a crop top, a cutout black dress, and more.

Stormi kissed her bare stomach as the Life of Kylie alum ended the Instagram video.

The youngster exclaimed, “Baby!”

“Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us later that week.

She is aware that there is a child in the womb!”

Kylie has previously expressed interest in having a baby brother or sister for her daughter.

“I see myself having four kids,” the makeup mogul said in a January 2020 YouTube video to Kim Kardashian.

“I’m just not sure when.”

I don’t have a timeline for this, and I don’t know if I’ll have four kids tomorrow or in seven years.”

“I love that I can bribe her with anything if I say I have Poppy or a Troll coming,” Kylie said, referring to Stormi.

Stormi is “the best baby of all time,” the E! personality told James Charles nine months later, adding, “She’s so smart beyond her years.”

I’m looking forward to seeing her grow up, but I’m also sad.”

In an October 2020 interview, the Kylie Skin founder stated that she wished for another child “so badly.”

“I am so desperate for more that I think about it every day.”

I just don’t know when it will happen.

I’m not making any plans.

I don’t know when that will happen.”

