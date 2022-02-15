Kylie, Kourtney, and More: How the Kardashian-Jenners Spent Valentine’s Day 2022

Kylie, Kourtney, and More on How the Kardashian-Jenners Spent Valentine’s Day 2022

I’m smitten.

For every holiday, the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out, and Valentine’s Day 2022 was no exception, with elaborate flower arrangements, balloon bouquets, and designer gifts.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce nearly a year ago after nearly seven years of marriage, the rapper, 44, appears to have sent his estranged wife a truck full of flowers.

On Monday, February 14, he captioned a photo of a truck with the same slogan, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

He tagged his estranged spouse in the post because the vehicle’s bed was overflowing with flowers.

On Saturday, February 12, the KKW Beauty founder was in New York with boyfriend Pete Davidson for an early Valentine’s Day celebration. She and the “Donda” performer have three children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

West cropped out the 28-year-old’s head in a photo from her date night.

On Monday, the Yeezy designer posted on Instagram, “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM[.] I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE.”

“I AM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY… I HAVE FAITH IN OUR REUNION”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday that Davidson is “taking the mature route” and “staying far away from Kanye.”

“He isn’t afraid of [Kanye], but he doesn’t want to be involved in the divorce drama.”

Kardashian, 41, has remained silent about West’s apparent gift, preferring to focus on her Valentine’s Day promotion, which included modeling a Skims bikini for Instagram followers.

Her siblings had a more low-key Valentine’s Day.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her elaborate decorations after welcoming her son, Wolf, with Travis Scott earlier this month.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, decorated her home with soft pink and white flower arrangements.

A large pink bear statue served as the focal point.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their Christmas Gingerbread Houses, they recently shared smaller Valentine’s Day-themed versions on their Instagram Stories.

Kylie’s pink and red confection depicted a family of four, including herself, the 30-year-old rapper, Stormi, 4, and Wolf, her newborn son.

Kourtney Kardashian, who is engaged to Travis Barker, showed off a similar sugary home in October 2021, but the 42-year-old needed more space for her.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

How the Kardashian-Jenners Spent Valentine’s Day 2022: Kylie, Kourtney and More