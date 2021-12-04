La La Anthony filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony less than a month after her covert emergency heart surgery.

La La Anthony filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony less than a month after her secret emergency heart surgery.

La La Anthony, an actor, producer, and television host who rose to fame as an MTV VJ, has dealt with some personal issues.

Anthony filed for divorce from NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony earlier this year, and we later learned that she had emergency heart surgery only a month before.

For 11 years, the Anthonys had been married.

Kiyan was born in 2007 and the couple married in 2010 on their VH1 show, La La’s Full Court Wedding.

When the couple first separated in 2017, Anthony’s marriage appeared to be breaking down.

Carmelo’s relationship with another woman was rumored, but by 2018, they appeared to have reconciled, according to US Weekly.

People reported in July 2019 that they had split up and Anthony was looking for a lawyer.

Then came the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which changed everything.

Anthony was living in New York with her 13-year-old son Kiyan when she decided to move to California to quarantine with Carmelo.

Despite the hopes of fans, the couple did not reunite.

Anthony knew that parenting, including homeschooling, would be easier if they were all together, so they made the move.

She also brought other members of her family, including her nieces, to California.

After relocating to New York, Anthony filed for divorce in June 2021.

TMZ reported that she cited irreconcilable differences.

A woman came forward days after Anthony filed the paperwork, claiming that she met Carmelo in 2020 and that he is the father of her twins.

In any case, when the alleged affair took place, the couple was legally separated.

By the end of June, Anthony had been bombarded by the media due to the divorce and news about the twins—and…

