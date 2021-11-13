La La Anthony Talks About Her “Terrifying” Emergency Heart Surgery

La La Anthony Opens Up About Her “Terrifying” Emergency Heart Surgery

Following a major health scare this summer, La La Anthony is on the mend.

In a cover interview with Self magazine published on November 1st,

On June 1, the 39-year-old TV personality and actress felt lightheaded and was rushed to the hospital for an emergency procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat; she was officially diagnosed with premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, during her days filming BH90210 in Vancouver in 2019.

“Mom, please let them call [an ambulance]because you don’t look like yourself,” her 14-year-old son Kiyan said.

She was admitted to the hospital and stayed for four days.

She told Self, “There were a lot of scary moments.”

“During the procedure, they would wake me up and say, ‘We’re going to speed up your heart now…just take deep breaths.'”

“Those doctors were just incredible,” she added.

However, it was a harrowing experience.”

La La had been suffering from an irregular heartbeat for years before being diagnosed in Canada, where she refused an examining physician’s advice to go to an emergency room for further testing, preferring instead to seek medical help in her home country after filming on BH90210 was completed.

“I felt my heart racing all the time,” she told Self, “but because it’s all I’ve ever really known, I didn’t even realize it was necessarily something wrong.”

“I just thought, Oh, you just feel your heart racing sometimes because you’re working too much, haven’t slept, and are stressed,” she explained.

We, especially Black people, have a proclivity for self-diagnosis.

“We were able to obtain all of the answers.”

She had an electrocardiogram, or EKG, in New York to measure her heart’s electrical activity.

The outcomes were unusual.

Her EKGs have been normal since undergoing her heart procedure.

Until now, La La had kept her heart problem and procedure a secret.

“The more I thought about it and talked to my son about it, he was just like, ‘Mom, it could actually help people out there become aware of listening to their bodies,'” she told Self.

“I can turn it into something that can actually help people out there and also make people understand that I’m a human being,” she says.

“I go through s–t…it’s a part of life.”

“Life is short,” she continued.

From the pandemic, we’ve learned that.

Being in quarantine taught us that.

You’d like to be able to….

