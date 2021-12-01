La La Anthony Talks About Her ‘Terrifying Experience’ Being Awake During Emergency Heart Surgery

La La Anthony Talks About Being Awake During Her Emergency Heart Surgery: “It Was Terrifying”

Even celebrities like La La Anthony suffer from a fear of medical equipment and procedures.

The actor, model, and reality TV star has been diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

Anthony, on the other hand, refused treatment until it was absolutely necessary due to her fear of surgery and needles.

On June 1, 2021, Anthony could no longer resist the procedure, and she found herself leaning against her refrigerator, gasping for air.

Kiyan Anthony, the 39-year-old’s son and the son of NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, discovered his mother in distress and pleaded with her to seek medical help.

La La has had heart problems for a long time.

Her medical condition, however, was never brought up on social media by her.

Despite knowing about her condition and the fact that surgery was the only way to fix it, La La kept a busy schedule, including filming several TV shows.

The somewhat messy and public separation of La La and Carmelo only added to the stress of acting and being in the public eye.

This high level of stress can exacerbate heart problems, which in her case had become severe.

The Brooklyn native’s heart was beating 25% faster than usual per day, according to Self.

This increased body and heart pressure is extremely dangerous.

It has the potential to be life-threatening if left untreated.

An abnormal heart rate was discovered in the actor, which can be extremely dangerous.

Despite her doctors’ warnings, La La continued her hectic shooting schedule despite the side effects.

La La’s aversion to needles was one of the main reasons she was hesitant to receive treatment.

Trypanophobia is an aversion to needles, especially those used in medical procedures.

This phobia kept La La from seeking necessary medical attention until it became an emergency.

La La admitted in an extensive interview with Self that she would have likely continued.

“If it hadn’t happened [as an emergency], I probably would have just kept putting it off, putting it off,” La La explained.

She was transported by ambulance to a medical facility and underwent a major heart surgery.

Anyone who has ever had open-heart surgery knows how scary it is.

The anesthesia that… only helps to relieve some of this.

