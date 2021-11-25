Lacey Chabert Pays Tribut to Wendy’s ‘Beautiful Sister’ in a Heartbreaking Post

Lacey Chabert laments the death of Wendy, her “Beautiful Sister,” in an emotional post.

Lacey Chabert is heartbroken over the death of her sister Wendy.

The 39-year-old actress revealed her sister’s death in an emotional Instagram post, saying they will never be the same after her “shocking loss.”

“Now that you’re gone, our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we’ll ever put back together,” the former Mean Girls star wrote alongside a photo of Wendy.

“We adore and love you more than words can express, and we will always do so.”

We’re heartbroken as a result of the shocking loss.”

“Our lives will never be the same,” she wrote, “but we cling to Jesus’ promises that we will be together again in eternity.”

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, especially her two sons.”

“I really appreciate it,” Chabert said.

Tahj and Tamera Mowry, Lisa Ling, Will Kemp, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Bethany Joy Lenz, and a slew of other celebrities sent their condolences.

“Oh Lacey! so sorry praying for you and your family,” wrote former Mean Girls co-star Daniel Franzese, while Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Lacy, we are praying for you, your family, and Wendy’s family.”

“We love you, and we’ll always be here for you, my dear sweet friend.”

Melissa Joan Hart also said, “I’m devastated and heartbroken! I’m so sorry Lacey! Sending you so much love!”

Chabert honored National Sisters Day in August by sharing a throwback photo of herself with Wendy and her sister Crissy.

“I couldn’t let (hashtag)nationalsistersday go by without expressing my love for my two sisters,” she said.

She captioned the sweet holiday photo, “They are the best big sisters ever, and I thank God for them every day.”

“Wendy and Crissy, I adore you.”

