Lacey Chabert, who plays Gretchen Wieners on Mean Girls, reveals how her daughter reacted when she found out she was Gretchen.

Lacey Chabert’s role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls will live on in the hearts of her fans, but her daughter, Julia, was only recently introduced to the character.

“She’s only 5, but one day when I came home from work, my husband said, ‘We watched a few scenes from it.’

“And I’m like, ‘OK,'” Clarkson, 39, said on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, January 25.

“‘Mommy, I didn’t know you were Gretchen Wieners,” Julia said after seeing some Mean Girls clips, according to Chabert.

“Did you have any idea what your name was?”

“It was so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth,” the Mississippi native, who has a son with her husband David Nehdar, said.

Chabert revealed that her daughter is aware that her mother watches the Hallmark Channel, even if she hasn’t finished watching Mean Girls.

“We passed a Hallmark card store [recently]and she goes, ‘Oh, look mommy, there’s your crown.’ I was like, ‘OK,'” she recalled of a sweet moment they shared while shopping.

In the 2004 film, The Wedding Veil, the actress played Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) right-hand friend Gretchen, who has since become a cult classic.

Amanda Seyfried played Karen Smith, a fellow Plastics member, and Lindsay Lohan played Cady Heron, a newcomer.

In November 2014, ten years after the film’s initial release, the cast reunited for Entertainment Weekly’s Reunion Issue.

Looking back on their time together, Seyfried, now 36, recalled seeking support from Chabert because she was new to the industry and the Party of Five alum had been acting since she was a child.

“It was terrifying,” says the narrator.

“I’m not sure what I would have done if Lacey Chabert hadn’t come along,” the Mank actress said at the time.

“She was my guardian angel.”

Lacey taught me how to make pecan pie after she took me in and we hung out in her trailer listening to Dido.

She helped me to have such a magical and safe experience.”

Tina Fey, who played Ms.

Norbury and wrote the screenplay for the film in order to bring the story to Broadway.

In October, the play made its debut in Washington, DC.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Mean Girls’ Lacey Chabert Reveals How Her Daughter Reacted After Finding Out She’s Gretchen Wieners