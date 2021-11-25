Lacey Chabert, who starred in Mean Girls, misses her ‘generous’ and ‘kindhearted’ sister Wendy, who died suddenly at the age of 46, while on vacation.

After her sister Wendy’s sudden death Tuesday, the actress, who is best known for playing Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 film Mean Girls, posted a heartfelt Instagram post.

Lacey wrote another heartfelt letter in memory of her sister, thanking fans for their well-wishes and condolences.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your outpouring of love over our family during this devastating time,” the actress wrote.

She continued to pay tribute to her sister with a Thanksgiving message.

“On this Thanksgiving day, I give thanks for her beautiful life,” Lacey wrote.

I’m grateful that we never ended a phone call without saying “I love you,” and I’m grateful that I’ll see her again.”

“I miss you so much, Wendy,” she said at the end.

Lacey as a child in front of a Christmas tree with Wendy and her other sister Chrissy sharing a doll was the photo used for a post.

TJ Chabert, her brother, was not included in the photo.

A Texas Coroner’s Office confirmed Lacey’s death to The Sun on Tuesday, hours after she shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Because toxicology results are still being processed, no cause of death has been determined.

Wendy, 46, and her two sons lived in Texas.

Wendy was reportedly going through divorce proceedings at the time of her death, according to The Sun.

Wendy divorced her husband, Shane, in August of this year.

The status of the case is “pending.”

She previously filed for divorce in 2010 and 2017, but both cases were dismissed.

Lacey wrote a letter to her late sister Wendy in a heartbreaking post, writing: “My beautiful sister, Wendy.

“Now that you’re gone, our hearts are shattered into a million pieces, and I’m not sure how we’ll ever put them back together.”

“We adore and love you more than words can express, and we will continue to do so for the rest of our lives.”

“We are heartbroken as a result of the shocking loss.

We will never be the same without my dear sister, but we hold on to Jesus’ promises that we will be reunited in eternity.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, especially her two sons.

“Many thanks.”

Lacey’s post was deluged with condolences from her friends and family.

“So sorry Lacey,” One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz said, “sending you love and praying for your family.”

“Love you Lacey,” Ali Fedotowsky of The Bachelorette wrote.

Today and always, I’m here for you.”

