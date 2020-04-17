Lack of concrete measures thwarts the state pact proposed by the Minister of Culture

Of a state pact, nothing yet, but “because there was not a single concrete thing on which to reach agreements.” Some of the directors present at the videoconference that the Minister of Culture and Sport, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, held yesterday for four hours, with those responsible for the Autonomous Communities, highlight a feeling of frustration, despite the cordiality that reigned. But it was an identical meeting to the first one held three weeks ago.

“The format is inappropriate,” they emphasize. Closed interventions without debate. Minister Uribes opened fire, to ask for a state pact for culture with great words, solidarity with the essential sector, the need to go all together … But it did not stop because, according to sources at the meeting, the order should be reverse. He must have first negotiated the pact and then announced it, something Uribes did backwards. On Wednesday he reported on the State pact and yesterday he met without a single specific measure. The same happened with the sector in the meetings of April 6 and 7.

“Covenant of covenant”

“I like the music of the covenant, but I am waiting to know the lyrics,” one of the regional officials told ABC. Another points out that the pact “should have been proposed in a context, but he already came with the idea of ​​achieving it, lentils, and we told him that to reach the pact, it would be necessary to generate trust and proposals beforehand.” The very long round of regional speeches, to which the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces was also invited, served, however, for the minister to receive some concrete proposals. Even related regional councilors, such as the Extremaduran, told him that “it is no longer just a time for good words, it is time to go to the facts and proposals.” The Catalan majority partners that support the government were not more accommodating. At a time when Uribes, towards the end of the meeting, tried to get him to leave the meeting with at least “a pact of the pact”, that is, the agreement that all parties want a pact, from Catalonia it was written in the application’s written chat: “We do not agree on anything because we want to know what we agree on.” The official note yesterday speaks of “consensus for a pact.”

There was constructive criticism. Galicia and the Basque Country invoked the need to improve confidence that does not exist and spoke of budgets, which are the great stumbling block. Will there be 200 million for Culture if the government will allocate 3,000 to universal income? When the finance minister meets with the sector today will there be liquidity? Galicia proposed, with Andalusian support, to increase to 2% Cultural for investments, defended the transversality of the Xacobeo and will sign the pact if there is a budget and measures.

From Madrid ideas were apportioned as a fund of the Ministry distributed among the Autonomous Communities, which would manage it to cover their needs, which would bear the seal of the government and would have central supervision. Much emphasis was also placed on the Patronage Law, more necessary than ever, for which the Treasury must join. “If it brings concrete measures, we support the pact, if we are not spending time,” it was heard.

The minister took the floor and spoke of the Statute of the artist and patronage, and left with that cordial consensus that there could be a pact if culture is negotiated and financed. Some councilors took the impression that Uribes is gaining time after last week’s disagreement with the cultural sector, which is settled today. The Minister of Finance, “for the first time” according to the Ministry, meets with a sector. The format of the meeting is the same. If nothing comes out the frustration in the culture will grow, and with it the discontent of the sector. .