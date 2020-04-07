Lady Gaga Apologizes To Jimmy Fallon After Awkward Interview

Like in her song “Telephone,” Lady Gaga was k-kinda busy during her previous interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Last Wednesday, the singer was supposed to go on the “Tonight Show” with a big announcement, and the whole thing went south quickly.

“I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk right now,” Gaga said during the call, adding, “Am I on TV?”

The “Stupid Love” singer then changed the call to Friday, before calling back and changing it again to Monday.

On Monday, true to her word, Gaga showed up.

“I’m so sorry,” Gaga said with a laugh. “We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it. And thank you, and I love you. I love your viewers and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well.”

By the time of the call, the big news was already revealed: Lady Gaga would be coordinating a massive COVID-19 benefit special with Global Citizen and the ​World Health Organization called “One World: Together at Home.” It will stream on basically every major service April 18.

Gaga then dished the deets, saying the event will include athletes, actors, “Sesame Street” characters and more. Plus, it’ll be hosted by a late night holy trinity: the triple trifecta of Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

“Especially in this time, I don’t think there is an NBC, a CBS, ABC ratings thing. It doesn’t matter at this point,” Fallon said. “It’s about entertaining and getting out there and telling everybody and reassuring everyone and spreading kindness and saying, ‘Hey we’re in this. Let’s help each other when we can.’”

Hear all about it below, and give everyone participating in the special some applause, applause, applause.