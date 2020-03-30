Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and More Join Elton John’s Coronavirus Relief Concert

Weekends aren’t what they used to be but tonight’s going to be really special.

Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ryan Seacrest, Melissas McCarthy and Ben Falcone joined Elton John tonight for his benefit concert to raise relief funds for those affected by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

The group of star-studded celebs played hit tunes while also sharing words of inspiration during the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

On Sunday evening, our favorite musicians and stars performed live and straight from their homes to help raise funds for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation—two organizations helping victims and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other celebrities on the line-up for this evening’s special event? Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Ken Jeong, Sam Smith and many more.

“What’s up, everyone? This is H.E.R. Welcome to my living room,” the songstress began before performing. “It’s amazing how I think music can bring us all together even though we are all at home. I hope everybody staying at home and staying safe.”

Along with singers using their pipes to spread love and inspiration, Lizzo urged people to support one another and lift each other up during this time.

“You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people,” she told the cameras while also speaking to Elton.

She continued, “Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can’t let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that’s what I’ve been practicing every single day.”

A moment that captured everyone’s hearts was when a doctor, named Elvis Francois performed “Imagine.” Photos of first responders appeared on the screen, which showed the realities healthcare providers are currently experiencing.

“We’re living in moment unlike any other. Now’s the time to help out in as many ways as we can.Today, we are joining forces with @FeedingAmerica + @CharityStars, as food banks need more support than ever before,” Billy Joel on Instagram, ahead of the special program, which also provided information on how you can help.

He added, “If you are in need of food support, please head to http://charitystars.com/FeedTheNeed where you’ll find a link that will show you the closest Food Bank near you. If you can help out, please visit the same link. We’re all in this together. #FeedTheNeed.”

Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on FOX. Viewers at home can also stream it on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the mobile app.