Lady Gaga Gives Us Permission to “Smile” During One World Concert Performance

Lady Gaga is giving us a million reasons to just dance—and smile—in our living rooms.

Not only did she help with coordinating the One World: Together at Home concert and raise over $35 million for the World Health Organization, she’s also one of the headliners for the concert itself.

On Saturday evening, she took to the metaphorical stage to perform a rendition of “Smile” for her fans who were watching from home.

“Hi, this is Lady Gaga and today, I am so happy that we are one world together at home I feel very honored to be a part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19 and raising money for the solidarity response fund. I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now,” she shared. “I think of them every day. I pray for them every day. And I’m also thinking of all of you that are at home who are wondering when this is all going to be different. What I would like to do tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment smile.”

Unsurprisingly, her little monsters went wild on social media and raved about her voice and performance without the regular stage effects she normally uses. Just goes to show that she was “Born This Way.”

Those who wish to get involved from the comfort of their home can head on over to the Global Citizen website, where there’s plenty of information on how to stay healthy and even a few quizzes to truly test yourself on your knowledge. Plus, join the thousands of others who have formally pledged to stay at home.

With concerts like these, there’s no reason not to do your part and simply stay indoors!