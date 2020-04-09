Lady Gaga Is Looking Forward to Marriage and Kids in Her Future

Lady Gaga is far from the single life now.

In her interview with InStyle, the Grammy winner opened up her desires to settle down and start a family for the magazine’s May 2020 issue, revealing that she can’t wait to get married and be a mom to some little monsters of her own.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the “Shallow” singer shared. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny—everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the womb!'”

As for what she wants to accomplish in the future, Gaga admitted that getting married is still on her to-do list. As for who she’ll be walking down the aisle with, she didn’t specify.

Back in January, the “Stupid Love” singer became romantically linked to tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky and the pair made their relationship Instagram official the following month. “She’s really into him!” a source told E! News, noting that they “are opposites of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her.”

Gaga also shared that “more music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation,” which is her nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness, are on the horizon as well.

“I want to do way more philanthropy,” she said. “I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

Switching gears, the Haus Labs beauty mogul candidly discussed her struggles with mental health, telling the outlet that the image she portrays to “the world” isn’t always an accurate depiction.

“I’ve been depressed and been at the grocery store and seen photos of myself and gone, ‘Well, I look like everything is good.’ But I was secretly freaking out, and the world had no idea,” she explained. “Or some people in the world. I hate using that phrase ‘the world.’ It’s so egocentric to assume the whole world thinks about or knows about me. It doesn’t.”