Lady Gaga “Proposes” to Herself in a Powerful Valentine’s Day Message

Lady Gaga is putting a ring on her own finger.

This Valentine’s Day, the superstar singer has decided to send a message to the world, giving herself a ring in order to show that we are all free to propose to anyone at any time. Gaga selected the “Knight Finger” ring for the special occasion, which was created by her longtime pal and fashion activist B. Åkerlund for shopping service Klarna as part of their Get What You Love campaign. The empowering campaign encourages everyone to propose how and when they want to, essentially “giving the finger” to outdated traditions.

“For my entire career, I’ve taken pride in using my voice to stand up for what I believe is right,” Gaga says in an exclusive comment for Klarna. “So I am excited to work with my friend B. and Klarna to celebrate how far we’ve come as a culture, and call out the work we need to continue to do.”

This year, 2020, is a leap year, and as tradition says, it is acceptable for women to propose to their partner on Feb. 29. However, Klarna and Gaga believe that everyone should have the freedom to move forward with that major life choice whenever they want to.

“The idea that a woman can only propose to a man one day every four years is so completely ridiculous!” Gaga shares. “Anyone who knows me knows that I believe any person of any gender identity should be able to express any act of love to anyone else on ANY day of ANY year.”

The “Million Reasons” singer continues, “So in an act of defiance of this outdated tradition, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today with pride to remind myself and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from within you.”

Of the partnership with Gaga, Klarna CMO, David Sandström, says, “Just like Lady Gaga, we at Klarna believe that if traditions go unchallenged, the status quo prevails.”

“Why should we settle and conform to societal and industry expectations just because?” Sandström asks. “The Knight’s Finger ring was created as a symbol to enable everyone to express love on their terms to whom they wish, just like our millions of shoppers can get what they love every day with Klarna.”

The Knight Finger was designed to inspire us all to “fearlessly love on our own terms” and “cast aside traditions of the past to define our own futures,” according to activist Åkerlund.

“Lady Gaga is a knight in shining armor, defeating all that stands in her way,” the designer adds. “She is TRULY an inspiration in creating her own rules to express her true self. It’s an honor that she chose to put my ring on her finger.”

All proceeds from the sale of the rings will go to Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence.