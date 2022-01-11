Lady Gaga Recalls Moment She Knew She’d Made It (Exclusive) Lady Gaga Reveals Oscar Winner She Wants to Work With Next (Exclusive)

Lady Gaga’s meteoric rise to stardom has earned her a status reserved for Hollywood royalty: the ability to choose who she wants to work with next on the big screen.

After checking off a few items on her bucket list, the House of Gucci actress has now set her sights on a two-time Academy Award winner.

Gaga, 35, spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where she was honored with the Icon Award for her outstanding performance in House of Gucci as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani.

Gaga expressed her delight at joining a list of previous winners that includes Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep.

After joining such a prestigious group, it’s natural to wonder who Gaga would like to collaborate with next.

“There are so many actors I’d love to work with,” Gaga tells ET. “Al Pacino was certainly one of them.”

I’m honored to have him as a friend.

I had hoped to collaborate with Jared [Leto].

Adam [Driver] was someone I wanted to work with.

Jeremy Irons was someone I wanted to collaborate with.

Salma [Hayek] was someone I really wanted to work with.”

“I have to say, Tom Hanks, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, I would love to work with Tom Hanks,” she revealed.

“He is, in my opinion, one of the greatest actors of all time.”

Hanks has been nominated for an Academy Award six times and has won two Best Actor awards for his roles in the 1993 film Philadelphia and the 1994 classic Forest Gump.

In 2014, for Sully, he received the Icon Award.

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) shared a tweet.

Gaga is well aware that telling the stories of powerful women is what propelled her career.

She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in A Star Is Born, and her performance in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is generating Oscar buzz.

“I think I’ll always tell women’s stories because I’m a woman, and women have so many stories to share,” she said.

And to be both vulnerable and strong.

