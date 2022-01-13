Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Megan Thee Stallion, and Other Celebrities Who Adore French Bulldogs

Few dog breeds are as popular in Hollywood as French bulldogs, which can be seen walking alongside celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Martha Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, and others.

Asia, Koji, and Gustav, the singer of “Poker Face,” are three of the most famous Frenchie fans in the world.

Asia, her eldest dog, was born in January 2014 and has since gone on to become her most famous pet thanks to a slew of appearances in fashion campaigns and on magazine covers.

Asia posed with Lady Gaga for Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2014 cover when she was still a puppy.

She joined Ariana Grande’s puppy Toulouse (who is not a Frenchie) as a celebrity spokesdog for Coach the following year.

In June 2015, the House of Gucci actress exclaimed, “I am so proud of Miss Asia!”

“In front of the camera, she’s a natural.

I get a kick out of seeing my best friend shine.”

Gaga’s gets made headlines in February 2021 for a very different reason: two of them were stolen while she was out walking her dog with Ryan Fischer, the singer’s dog walker.

The dogs were eventually located, but Fischer was critically injured after being shot.

After the attack, the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family.”

“You’ll be remembered as a hero for the rest of your life.”

Following the dognapping, a slew of celebrity dog lovers flocked to Gaga, Fischer, and the pups to show their support.

Stewart, who has the French bulldogs Crème Brûlée and Bête Noire as pets, was one of the first celebrities to speak out.

“Creme brûlée and Bete Noire are very very unhappy, as am I, about Gaga’s Frenchies being dog napped and the dog walker being shot,” the DIY expert wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We send our best wishes in the hopes that the dogs will be found and that the walker will recover quickly.”

Stewart also has cats, peafowl, and chow chows on her farm in Bedford, New York, but her fans — and their owner — adore the Frenchies.

“They enjoy spending time in the kitchen with me, especially when I’m cooking and baking — they’re.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Celebrities Who Love French Bulldogs: Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Megan Thee Stallion and More