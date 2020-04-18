Lady Gaga Says Boyfriend Michael Polansky Is the ”Love of My Life”

There’s no stupid love here…

Lady Gaga recently gushed over her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. During a virtual appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the 34-year-old star talked about how she’s helping with Coronavirus relief efforts, why it’s important to take care of our mental health and how her tech-savvy beau is helping her develop a wellness app.

Moreover, during her interview, she dropped a major four letter word when talking about Michael.

“With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our co-founder Maya [Enista Smith], who I love so very much—they’re working with my… the love of my life on something for mental health,” Gaga said about developing her app Braver.

Her comments were brief and subtle, however, she said them nonetheless.

If anything, a source tells E! News the pop star and her boyfriend are “getting very serious” with each other. Additionally, they’ve also been practicing social distancing together, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They have been quarantined together and she is happy for this time with him,” the source shares. “They’ve been staying in at her place in Malibu watching movies, cooking and just hanging out.”

The source adds, “She’s taking this quarantine very seriously and they aren’t leaving the house. They have gotten delivery a few times but they are happy to stay home and safe together.”

Despite the “Stupid Love” singer being used to the spotlight, the insider explains that her beau is “down-to-earth,” which is something that’s refreshingly different.

“She is incredibly happy with him,” the insider adds.

Earlier this month, the Oscar winner opened up about her future plans, which include marriage and kids.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she told InStyle, in which she’s the May cover star. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny—everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the womb!'”

The Haus Labs founder also revealed that getting married is on her to-do list. However, she doesn’t have a specific timeline set.

Gag and Polansky began dating in early January. The two sparked romance rumors after they were spotting kissing on New Year’s Eve. A month later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

It looks like the pair is stronger than ever. Plus, there’s nothing sexier than a man who is building a positive and charitable empire with you!