Lady Gaga Shares Selfie With Her “Stupid Love” Michael Polansky

No signs of a bad romance here.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga gave her boyfriend Michael Polansky a shout-out on social media with an adorable selfie. Posing alongside each other during a recent romantic rendezvous, the new couple can be seen sharing a sweet embrace as they jet-set to their destination.

As if the selfie couldn’t get any cuter, Gaga, who can be seen sporting pink hair and a fierce black cat-eye, made an epic reference to her new single “Stupid Love” with her clever caption.

“I’ve got a STUPID love,” she wrote, along with a pink heart emoji.

The “Shallow” singer and CEO first sparked romance rumors back in January, when Gaga was spotted kissing a mystery man at a New Year’s Eve party. Then, they made their budding relationship public when he joined her in Miami ahead of her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show. Further confirming that they were an item, the pair packed on the PDA as they soaked up the sun while lounging on their hotel balcony.

“She’s really into him!” a source tells E! News, adding that Gaga and Michael “are opposites of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her.” The insider also made sure to mention that the applied mathematics and computer science graduate is also catching feelings for the Grammy winner: “He definitely cares a lot about Gaga.”

Since making things official, Gaga has given her new beau tons of love on Instagram—starting with a snapshot of the two from their Miami trip where the “Bad Romance” singer can be seen sitting on his lap. She captioned the post, “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Shortly after, she took to the ‘Gram to give Michael a Valentine’s Day shout-out with another adorable selfie. “Happy Valentine’s Day!!” she wrote. “‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?’ #valentines happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!!”

With a new love on the brain and her sixth studio album Chromatica coming in April, Gaga seems ready to move into the next chapter of her life. While sitting down with Zane Lowe during her Beats One interview, the “Edge of Glory” singer shared that the inspiration for “Stupid Love” came once she began accepting her past and channeling what she had learned from it.

“I mean, the first lines of Stupid Love are, ‘You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for / Gotta quit this cryin’ / Nobody’s gonna heal me if they don’t open the door, / Kinda hard to believe, gotta have faith in me,'” she said. “Like, it’s right there…I’m pretty sure that when we all decide to be vulnerable, it’s really scary, and I think it’s very scary for a lot of people and there’s all kinds of laws and constructs and things that have built all around us.”

As for what fans can expect from Chromatica, Gaga simply stated: “We are definitely dancing.”