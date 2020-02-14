Lady Gaga Unveils Dramatic Bleached Eyebrows In Makeup-Free Selfie

Lady Gaga is givin’ us a million reasons to change up our brows.

On Wednesday, the “Shallow” singer gave her 39 million followers a closer look at her bleached eyebrows. In her post, she can be seen posing for a makeup-free selfie and donning bubble gum pink hair, which she stylishly tied back in a half-up bun with a matching silk scrunchy. Gaga captioned the pic, “Sushi!!!!!!” and added a string of festive emojis.

Before putting her fierce new brows on display, Gaga slyly showed them off one week prior in another post with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. Sharing a sweet embrace during their trip to Miami for her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl performance, the Grammy winner was enjoying her audio engineer beau’s company and sporting her electric pink strands and noticeably lighter brows.

Making their relationship Instagram official, Gaga shared a photograph of the two from their vacation and wrote, “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Gaga’s unexpected brow transformation came days after she revealed that her beauty brand Haus Labs has something special in the works. Before taking the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night stage, the A Star Is Born actress walked the red carpet wearing something from the brand’s upcoming launch and teased its arrival after the show.

“Loved performing in Miami,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself rocking darker brows, dramatic lashes, a vibrant pink lip and a metallic stiletto-shaped manicure. “What an amazing weekend. Wore something new on the red carpet…”

With most of Haus Labs’ products serving the eye category and her newly-bleached brows, all signs seem to be pointing towards an exciting new eyebrow innovation. But, as all Little Monsters know, anything is possible when it comes to Gaga and her glam.

Since launching the brand in 2019, Haus Labs has been taking the beauty industry by storm with its vibrant assortments of lipsticks, liners and eyeshadows—not to mention its game-changing cat-eye stickers. Setting out to create re-imagined takes on the cosmetics staples, the “Bad Romance” singer shared that her mission is to empower makeup enthusiasts and give them the tools to be their most authentic selves.

“Between developing formulas, mixing the shades, designing the packaging and components, as well as casting the models and collaborating on styling, direction, and being the creative director, pulling all-nighters making boards that showed all our imagery and art—this launch is so very special to me,” she shared with fans on Instagram ahead of the brand’s official launch. “We are a family on a mission: to inspire bravery, inspire a positive community that breeds self-acceptance. We want you to see you as you see yourself. Thank you for going on this journey with me.”

Gaga continued, “This isn’t just makeup. It’s a battle. A battle for your life. And I hope this makeup inspires you as much as makeup did when I fell in love with it and it helped me discover myself. I love you. We want you to love yourself.”