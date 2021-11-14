Lady Gaga’s fiery look sets the red carpet at Gucci ablaze.

Lady Gaga’s fiery look lights up the Gucci red carpet.

Lady in Red (Gaga)!

Lady Gaga’s fierce and fabulous fashion is making fans swoon once again.

On Saturday, November 2nd,

The Grammy winner lit up the red carpet at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan, where she plays femme fatale Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film.

In a fiery red Atelier Versace gown, the “Rain On Me” singer sashayed down the red carpet at The Space Cinema Odeon.

With its sultry corset-like bodice, peek-a-boo cutouts, and plunging neckline, the custom design hugged her curves.

Lady Gaga turned up the heat even more by including a thigh-high slit and a floor-length train in the eye-catching ensemble.

She wore Tiffany and Co. jewelry, crimson-colored platform heels, and a bold makeup look that included a dramatic smoky eye.

Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, who designed some of Lady Gaga’s press tour looks, styled her.

See Lady Gaga’s most recent show-stopping looks in our gallery below, from her ultra-glamorous purple gown for the film’s UK premiere to her crystal-embellished Gucci ensemble!

