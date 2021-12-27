Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Germanotta.

Lady Gaga’s given name is Stefani Germanotta, but she prefers to go by Stefani Germano

Lady Gaga first gained notoriety as a musician in 2008, when she released the smash hit Just Dance.

Since then, the star has established herself as a pop icon as well as a talented actress who has starred in several Oscar-nominated films.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta was born on March 28, 1986 in Manhattan, New York.

The singer revealed that her stage name was inspired by Queen’s hit song, Radio Ga-Ga.

She explained that Gaga was originally a nickname given to her by her friends, but she decided to incorporate it into her act when she began her music career.

However, the star’s ex-boyfriend and former producer Rob Fusari filed a lawsuit, claiming that he invented the famous moniker and that as a result, he was entitled to royalties from her music.

In 2010, Fusari decided to drop the case.

Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to prominence in 2008 after the release of her hit song Just Dance.

She has sold over 124 million records worldwide in her ten-year music career.

She has not only had a successful global pop career, but she has also dabbled in acting.

For her role in American Horror Story, Gaga won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries in 2015.

She went on to star in films such as A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper and House of Gucci with Adam Driver.

Here are some of the singer’s biggest hits:

Following her meteoric rise to fame, Lady Gaga has amassed a massive fortune.

She is estimated to be worth £238 million (roughly 320 million dollars).

This is primarily due to her record sales, streaming, and tour time.

Lady Gaga, on the other hand, has starred in several feature films (including A Star Is Born and House of Gucci) and has her own cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics line, HAUS LABS.