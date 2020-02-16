Lady Kitty Spencer ‘taking religious instruction’ to convert to Judaism to marry millionaire fiance

Lady Kitty Spencer is converting to Judaism to marry her multi-millionaire fashion tycoon fiancé, a friend has told The Sunday Times.

Princess Diana’s niece, 29, is engaged to divorcee Michael Lewis, 61, who is 32 years her senior and five years older than her father Earl Spencer.

The society model is set to demonstrate her commitment to the father-of-three, who is chair of the Foschini Group, by converting to his Jewish faith.

London-born Kitty is already ‘taking religious instruction’ in preparation for their marriage according to a friend of the couple, the publication reports.

Kitty’s cousin, future king Prince William, 37, is a future Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

It is not yet known which branch of Judaism Kitty will convert to. She has previously been seen attending synagogue with Lewis in London.

Orthodox Jews observe the Sabbath, read Hebrew and follow certain dietary laws.

They are also expected to belong to a synagogue, follow a service and uphold Jewish moral and legal principles.

South Africa-born Lewis is believed to have married his first wife Leola, 59, with whom he has three adult children, in an Orthodox Jewish ceremony in 1985.

In 2011, his family donated £3 million to the University of Oxford to fund the appointment of a Professor of Israel Studies.

Leola signed a prenuptial agreement, but it’s not yet known if Kitty will do the same.

The Mail on Sunday first revealed the relationship between Lady Kitty and the multimillionaire owner of the Whistles high street chain in August 2018.

He reportedly proposed to Kitty before Christmas.

Kitty, who was spotted at the tycoon’s £19 million mansion in central London last summer, told the Mail at the time that she didn’t feel ‘in any rush’ to start a family.

‘I can see myself having children at some point,’ she said. ‘But I’m only in my 20s.

‘I do have friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so, sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time.’

Lady Kitty – the eldest child of the 9th Earl Spencer – has been branded the ‘naughty niece’ for her regular appearances on the London party circuit alongside the cast of Made In Chelsea – a lifestyle she proudly documents on social media.

She was previously in a four-year relationship with another older man, property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, 48, who left her in 2017 and began a romance with Liz Hurley, 53.

Last month it was revealed Lady Kitty controversially used her royal connections to advertise milk in China.