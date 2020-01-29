Lady Penny Mountbatten says ‘everything’s really good’ with ex-husband Ivar Mountbatten

Lady Penny Mountbatten, whose ex-husband made headlines when he became the first member of the extend royal family to have a same-sex wedding, revealed she has found love with a new man 10 years on from their divorce.

Lady Penny married Lord Ivar Mountbatten, son of the 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven and third cousin of the Queen, in 1994 and the couple went onto have three daughters: Ella, 23, Alix, 21 and Luli, 17, before divorcing amicably in 2011.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph today, Lady Penny, who lives in London, said she and Lord Ivar had to go their separate ways in ‘order for us both to be happy’.

However she said she now enjoys a good relationship with Lord Ivar, his husband James Coyle – and has found a new love in the father of one of her daughter’s classmates.

‘You know, Ivar’s sexuality just was what it was,’ she told the newspaper. ‘And in order for us both to be happy we had to go our separate ways. But it’s all worked out.

‘It really has. Ultimately I want everyone to be happy and for the least number of people to ever be hurt. Whichever way you can navigate that, you do it.’

She continued: ‘Ten years [after the divorce]everything is really good and I have a very good friendship with my daughters’ new stepfather. And then I have a boyfriend.’

Lady Penny and her new mystery man were set up by their daughters, who went to school together.

Lord Ivar created a stir in 2016 when he confessed to having struggled with his sexuality throughout most of his 16-year marriage to Lady Penny.

He came out as gay after finding contentment with his now husband James Coyle, whom he met in the swish Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

The couple married in the private chapel on his magnificent country estate in Devon, with Lady Penny walking her ex-husband down the aisle.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the time, Lady Penny said it was the girls’ idea and that she was ‘really very touched’ to be asked.

The former couple now co-parent their three daughters with James and the blended family share glimpses at their busy lives together on Instagram.

‘I think they (the girls) like having another man in the house,’ Lord Ivar said in an interview with Tatler last year. ‘Better than a stepmother who could’ve turned out to be a step-monster.’