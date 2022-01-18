Lady Whistledown Gets ‘The Good Gossip’ on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ reveals how Lady Whistledown is always privy to ‘The Good Gossip’

Lady Whistledown seems to know everything, but no one seems to know who she is.

Bridgerton fans spent the entire first season trying to figure out who the mysterious author of London’s must-read scandal sheet was, who seemed to have the most up-to-date information on everyone in British high society.

Lady Whistledown’s true identity remains unknown to the ton.

However, in the Netflix series’ first season finale, viewers learned who the gossip columnist was: Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

According to executive producer Chris Van Dusen, now that Whistledown’s identity is no longer a secret – at least to the audience – the show is free to explore how exactly she is able to discover everyone’s secrets in season 2.

Nicola Coughlan Reveals the Giant Clue She Plant in Episode 1 to Reveal Her Character's Secret Identity on 'Bridgerton'

Penelope Featherington has always been overlooked as the youngest Featherington child.

Her tacky, ambitious mother favors her two older sisters, and her family’s sometimes risqué behavior means they aren’t exactly in London society’s upper echelon.

Penelope, on the other hand, is smart and observant, qualities that make her an excellent gossip columnist, and she is best friends with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

But how is Penelope finding out everyone’s secrets, and how has she managed to keep her Lady Whistledown identity hidden for so long? In Bridgerton Season 2, viewers will learn more about that, according to Van Dusen.

“Lady Whistledown always gets the good gossip, and viewers get to see how the sausage is made,” he said.

Penelope finds it difficult to reconcile her identity as Lady Whistledown with the realities of being a young woman in London’s hyper-competitive marriage market, according to Van Dusen.

Her double life brings with it a slew of difficulties to overcome.

He described her as being “caught in the middle of two worlds.”

“Watching her navigate that is fascinating.”

In a 2020 interview with Collider, Coughlan addressed this tension.

“She’s a fascinating juxtaposition in that she’s the lowest-status character in the room, but she’s also the highest-status because she’s in charge of everything,” said the Derry Girlsactor.

“She has the ability to change…

