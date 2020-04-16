Lake Bell Promises to “Fight” for 5-Year-Old Daughter Suffering From Epilepsy

Lake Bell is ready to fight for her daughter.

On Wednesday night, the Bless This Mess star revealed on Instagram that her five-year-old daughter Nova has epilepsy.

“It’s taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse its existence,” she explained. “I also didn’t know why I should share it. Why tell a bunch of strangers?”

But what made her ultimately share with her 170,000 followers? Lake is reminding people that they are never alone.

“In a time where we are so isolated I crave community. We all do. We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality. And above all, I am grateful… Grateful to have a partner in @scottcampbell who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary,” she explained. “Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla, will conquer them.”

Lake continued, “For Nova… so she doesn’t have to cry in fear after she gets sucked into one. They are like invaders, that come on without invitation nor warning. We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today.”

Soon after her post, Lake received support from many friends and fans including Kate Beckinsale, January Jones and Beth Dover.

“Love you guys. Here for you,” Erinn Hayes wrote in the comments section. Mickey Sumner added, “Thinking of you guys, loving you guys, if you need anything.”

Despite her struggle with epilepsy, Nova is still like so many kids trying to stay busy as schools remain closed because of COVID-19. In fact, her proud mom revealed last month that her daughter has been playing the trumpet while at home.

“I hope to send her the message that women are beautiful, truly, at every age, and [that] there’s this tremendous privilege to age,” Lake previously shared with Good Housekeeping. “There’s this sort of responsibility as the mother of a girl in that I want to be comfortable with aging, and I don’t want her to see me afraid of that because I don’t want her to be afraid of anything in that way.”

And if there was any doubt, Lake’s Instagram post proves she is ready to be Nova’s No. 1 protector.

“It’s a beginning of a long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone,” Lake shared. “And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it… You are not alone.”