It’s finished.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been engaged since September 2018 — but three years later, Kent deleted photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account, sparking split rumors.

After meeting in December 2015, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, fell for the movie producer, 50, but their budding romance was kept quiet at first.

Emmett was going through a divorce with Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughters London and Rylee, when he met Kent.

The new couple had a difficult time due to the producer’s complicated personal life, which fans saw on season 5 of the Bravo reality show.

“That will go down in history as one of the most trying periods of my life.”

“I was just so madly in love with this person, and it was so different from anyone I had ever dated before, and so my feelings were hurt when people talked about the money aspect, because that’s never really been my type of personality to go for such shallow things,” Kent told Cosmopolitan a year after Emmett’s divorce was finalized.

“He’s one of my closest friends.

He is the one who looks after my heart and soul.

When you’re in a relationship, this is crucial.

It is obligatory for you to marry your best friend.

“What could be better than having sex with your best friend?” you might wonder.

In 2018, the founder of Give Them Lala Beauty and the producer of Midnight in the Switchgrass made their relationship public, the same year Emmett proposed in Mexico.

The filmmaker exclusively told Us Weekly how “heartbreaking” it was to have to postpone the couple’s April 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“She’s like, ‘Listen to me, pull it together, get your ass back to work, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives,'” Emmett said of Kent’s reaction to having to change things up in May 2020.

“I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this,” she said.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March, sparked breakup rumors in October after Kent “liked” a meme about the topic.

