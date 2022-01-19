Lala Kent breaks down in tears after her ‘disgusting’ ex Randall Emmett cheats on her in the Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer.

The new Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer is filled with drama, including Lala Kent crying over her cheating ex-husband Randall Emmett.

After Lala’s baby daddy allegedly cheated on her while she was on vacation in December, the stars split up.

Andy Cohen hosted and asked questions to Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Brock Davies, and others as the cast gathered to reflect on the intense previous season.

However, it’s Lala, 31, who seems to get the most attention, as she gets teary-eyed when talking about her previous partner Randall.

“Randall Emmett stalking me? That should’ve been brought to my attention,” she says in the video.

“The fact that this man… made me feel secure enough to bring a child into this world.”

“I’m disgusted,” says the narrator.

Randall, 50, and Lala, 50, married in 2018 and had a daughter, Ocean, in March 2021, just months before their divorce.

Lala’s castmates react to the cheating scandal in the reunion trailer, with James Kennedy joking that Randall was more concerned with “flying around in private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly” than spending time with his fiancée.

“Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them,” Lisa Vanderpump adds, implying that Randall was still in love with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers while dating Lala.

Tom Sandoval claims that he was a “target” all season, and Brock defends himself and his lifestyle.

“People come at me and say, ‘You need to pay for s–t,’ you know? I don’t have a sugar daddy,’ you know?” he says.

Ariana Grande, 36, is also seen having a good time with Katie Maloney Schwartz.

Lala has previously spoken out about her cheating ex on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she ripped the film producer.

“I have to understand how the worst thing that could have ever happened or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing that could have happened in my life [her daughter Ocean]?” she said.

“I wish they f would have,” the blonde beauty said when asked if anyone had warned her about Randall.

“I wish someone had approached me and said, ‘I’m receiving DMs about your person.’ No one expressed any concern for me or my relationship.”

“I’d give anything to be able to go back in time and have someone say something to me.”

The TV star previously claimed she discovered Randall’s (dollar)150k engagement ring was a fake…

