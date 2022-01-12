Lala Kent claims Randall Emmett began cheating on her with “many” people after she became sober on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Lala Kent claims Randall Emmett began cheating on her with’many’ people after she got sober on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules was in a long-term relationship with film producer Randall Emmett.

After Emmett was accused of cheating, the couple split up in the fall of 2021.

Kent recently spoke out about her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity, claiming that after she got sober, he started cheating on her with “many” people.

After drinking “from morning to night” for four days straight during a vacation in October 2018, Kent decided to stop drinking.

During a Vanderpump Rules reunion episode in 2019, she said, “I went to Disney World with my family and Rand’s family and I was drunk four days straight from morning to night.”

“I board the plane.”

I’m face-chugging from a bottle, and the next morning I woke up and said, ‘I’ll never live like this again,’ and I reached out for help.”

Kent recently celebrated three years of sobriety.

She thanked everyone who has helped her along the way in an Instagram message.

“It’s the proudest thing I’ve ever done, aside from becoming a mother,” the reality star continued.

My sobriety is always my top priority.

It comes first, because I am useless without it.”

After her split from Randall Emmett on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Lala Kent updates her ‘Rand’ tattoo.

Kent talked about her breakup with Emmett on Watch What Happens Live recently.

A fan had asked Andy Cohen, the show’s host, “if this was the only time Randall cheated or just the only time he got caught.”

“No, this has been going on for a long time,” Kent explained.

I discovered that this has been a pattern of behavior.

And it isn’t just one person; it is a group of people.

“I believe it began after I became sober.”

“I don’t know how I didn’t see it,” she added.

Lala Kent on the ‘Laundry List’ of Red Flags with Ex Randall Emmett: ‘I See It All’ https:t.cocVKPmnLGZ7

After her breakup from Randall Emmett on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Lala Kent posts about ‘Narcissists.’

Kent also talked about the “red flags” she missed in the relationship, one of which was Emmett’s “constant phone use,” according to WWHL.

Kent explained, “It was glued to him.”

“He couldn’t even go to a massage without having his phone with him, and…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.