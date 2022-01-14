Lala Kent is slammed by Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi over Randall Emmett cheating allegations.

Lala Kent is slammed by Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi over Randall Emmett’s alleged cheating allegations.

The feud between Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Lala Kent is still going on.

See what the Shahs of Sunset star has to say about Lala’s breakup from Randall Emmett.

The Bravolebrity feud continues.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi of Shahs of Sunset has made it clear that she doesn’t approve of Lala Kent’s handling of her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, but now that the Vanderpump Rules star has responded, GG is once again weighing in.

GG, who appears to be Randall’s friend, took to Twitter on Thursday, Jan.

During the Jan. 13, 13 slammed Lala for calling GG’s initial comments about the breakup “inappropriate.”



“She has no idea what’s going on or how deep and dark and disgusting everything is,” Lala continued.

And I just figured as a single mom, you’d take a moment to think about it.”

GG responded in a now-deleted series of tweets, which E! News has confirmed.

“I’m now upset after seeing what Lala said about me on @BravoWWHL,” GG wrote.

“You said I’m a single mom as if I’m a victim of circumstance and that I should sympathize with what you’re going through because we’re both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie.”

The “original point” made by GG refers to the remark that started the whole thing in the first place, back in December.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as’red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these’red flags’ before they walk away?” the Shahs star commented on Page Six’s interview with Lala, during which she candidly opened up about ending her engagement with Randall over his alleged infidelity.

“Just saying…Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first’red flag,’ because all of this pressmedia sh*t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child,” GG continued in the December interview.

GG clarified things during her post-WWHL Twitter rant, calling Lala “a sweet woman” who should “understand that one day all of ur anger will go away, but all of the horrible things YOU decided to make public about ur daughter’s father, will always be there!”



