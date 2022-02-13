Lala Kent of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ claims she has a ‘PI Guy’ who conducts background checks on the people she dates.

Since her debut on Vanderpump Rules in 2015, Lala Kent’s love life has gotten a lot of attention.

She recently went public with her breakup and is now resuming her dating life.

Kent, on the other hand, appears to be taking his time this time.

She even revealed that she has enlisted the help of a private investigator to conduct background checks on potential dates.

Kent previously dated producer Randall Emmett.

They started dating in 2016 and are still together.

They married in 2018 and have a daughter together in 2021.

The couple, however, broke up a few months ago after rumors of Emmett cheating surfaced.

Kent has since admitted that she ignored numerous “red flags” in their relationship.

Kent told People, “It’s like a laundry list.”

“A dude who won’t let you look at his phone, someone who is never truly at home — all of these things come to mind; he was never truly present in any situation, whether it was with me or his children.”

It was as if he was physically present but not mentally.”

“The phone was a major, major addiction,” she continued.

I’ve always wondered what he was doing on his phone all the time, and now I know.

This is known as a red flag. I should have opened my eyes and said, ‘This is not normal behavior.’

This is a red flag that he’s been gone so much.”

Lala Kent: I’m ‘happy’ that I’m no longer under Randall Emmett’s control https:t.co6XralW8mcypic.twitter.comt4HF1JmCbz

After her breakup from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent shares a post about ‘Narcissists’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Kent appears to be trying to be more cautious this time.

She recently went on Amazon Live to promote a few products and answer fan questions about love.

Kent revealed during the stream that she now needs to know about someone’s past before dating them.

“I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever,”

“By in-depth, I mean.

I’ll have to look into your credit.

I need to know about your ancestors.

I need to know about everything you’ve been up to.

“I’m going to the depths.”

“I now have a PI guy who I just send people to at random,” she continued.

‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I need to know his…’ I say.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.