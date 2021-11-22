Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules rebrands her podcast after her split from Randall Emmett and goes solo.

After her split from fiancé Randall Emmett, Lala Kent is ready for a fresh start — and a new podcast.

“Hello, my loves,” the 31-year-old actress said on Sunday, November 21, in a video posted to her podcast’s new Instagram page, announcing the relaunch.

“I’m so excited to introduce ‘Give Them Lala,’ my brand-new podcast.”

The star of Vanderpump Rules gushed about her new solo project, describing it as a “space where my listeners will be heard.”

Kent, who previously cohosted “Give Them Lala… With Randall” with her 50-year-old ex, said her show already has “amazing” guests lined up.

She went on to say, “Of course, we’ll always spill the tea.”

“We’ll talk about relationships, sex, and betrayal, but most importantly, we’ll all feel inspired.”

Kent wrote on her account that she is “so excited to start this new chapter” with all of her listeners in an additional written message.

She captioned the soundbite, “Get to know me even better as we dive deep into relationships, sex, betrayal, mental health, personal life, and business.”

“For this podcast, my top priority is to make my listeners feel heard, understood, and inspired.”

To tell you the truth.

to inspire you

I’m going to give you Lala.”

The Bravo personality, who announced her split from the director of Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this month, teased the new podcast on her personal social media pages.

“I love y’all so much,” she told her Instagram Story followers on Sunday after announcing the “surprise” relaunch.

Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast will premiere its first episode on Wednesday, November 24.

After going public with their relationship earlier in the year, Kent and Emmett got engaged in September 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March after having to postpone their April 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Seven months later, eagle-eyed fans noticed Kent had removed the producer from her social media pages, sparking split rumors.

When she stepped out in Los Angeles in October without her engagement ring, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder continued to fuel breakup rumors.

On November 3, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had broken up, canceling their engagement.

