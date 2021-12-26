Lala Kent of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reveals ‘Red Flags’ With Randall Emmett That She Ignored: ‘I Should Have Opened My Eye’

Lala Kent, star of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ reveals the ‘Red Flags’ she overlooked with Randall Emmett: ‘I Should Have Opened My Eye’

Lala Kent’s breakup with Randall Emmett from Vanderpump Rules has been a hot topic recently.

The couple began dating in 2016, and their relationship had many ups and downs.

Kent recently revealed some “red flags” she ignored during her relationship with Emmett.

Emmett was seen with two women in Nashville in mid-October.

These photos and videos of Emmett, according to Page Six, led people to believe he was cheating on Kent.

When Kent liked a post about Emmett cheating on her, it appeared that she was confirming the cheating rumors.

The 31-year-old actress also removed all Emmett photos from her Instagram page, fueling speculation that the couple had broken up.

Kent later addressed the scandal on her podcast, Give Them Lala, in an episode.

She seemed to confirm the breakup rumors as well.

“I’m sure everyone knows what’s going on between Randall and myself and in my personal life,” Kent said.

“I’ll reach a point where I’m comfortable enough to open up and share.”

That day isn’t today.

It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot right now, and all I want to do is protect my child.”

Lala Kent on the ‘Laundry List’ of Red Flags With Ex Randall Emmett: ‘I See It All’ https:t.cocVKPmnLGZ7

Randall Emmett’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ split ‘haunts’ Lala Kent on a daily basis, she claims.

Kent appears to be more open about what went wrong with their relationship now that it has been a few months since Kent and Emmett’s breakup.

She recently admitted to People that she has a “laundry list” of “red flags” that she ignored when it came to Emmett.

“It’s kind of like a laundry list,” Kent said.

“A dude who won’t let you look at his phone, someone who is never truly at home — all of these things come to mind; he was never fully present in any situation, whether it was with me or his children.”

He was physically present, but mentally absent.”

“The phone was a major, major addiction,” she went on.

I’ve always wondered what he could be doing on that phone, and now I know.

I should’ve gotten up and looked around…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.