Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules Shares Her Amazon Style Picks for a “Hot Mom Winter”

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules shares her Amazon fashion picks for a “Hot Mom Winter.”

Lala Kent’s Amazon fashion picks are simple but stylish, and she keeps your budget in mind.

We included Lala Kent’s picks because we think you’ll like them at these prices; Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program, and E! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you buy something through our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

During a recent live session on Amazon, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent said, “We’re talking about all of my most favorite winter finds.”

“Whether you live in Chicago and are freezing or in sunny LA, I’ve got you covered on the winter finds,” the Bravolebrity insisted.

Lala’s “simple, yet elevated” Amazon fashion picks are just what you need to exude those “Hot Mom Winter” vibes, according to Lala.

Who doesn’t want to look stylish while also feeling comfortable? Lala’s Amazon picks are perfect for any budget and body type, and they can all be styled for a variety of looks.

She even included looks that reminded her of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Stassi Schroeder, a former co-star.

“This is a floral dress,” she says.

This dress is a must-have for all of you fashionistas out there.

It’s adorably flouncy.

I’m a sucker for anything that allows you to change up your look.

With a cute pair of heels, I’m ready for a very chic dinner.

It’s one of my favorites because you can wear it with the hoops.

With this dress, you can wear sneakers.

I’d pair it with a leather or denim jacket and some sneakers.

This is so adorable.

Put this in your shopping cart.”

This dress has over 5,300 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 22 different colors and patterns.

With this coat, Lala recommends wearing the floral dress.

“You can put this jacket over it,” she said.

It has these adorable brown buttons.

You guys shouldn’t be afraid to mix and match textures.

It’s adorable.

The hemline ends at the mid-thigh.

I’m going to a moms’ playdate today in this.”

This is available in a total of 11 colors.

“You guys, this is right now my favorite type of jean.”

I’m thinking of…

