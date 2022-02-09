Lala Kent Reveals She’s Dating Again, But With Caution After Her Breakup With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent Reveals She’s Dating Again, But With Caution After Her Split With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules is back in the dating game after breaking up with Randall Emmett, but there’s a catch.

Lala Kent has her own private investigator, Vander-private eye.

After viewers inquired about her dating life, the Bravo personality admitted as much on Amazon Live.

Lala, on the other hand, will not be doing so alone.

“I now have a private investigator who I just send people to at random,” she revealed.

“And I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m going to need to know his story before I go anywhere with this person.’ I guess I’m damaged.”

Who knows; I’m not doing what I was doing before.”

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared to be referring to her previous relationship with Randall Emmett, whom she recently accused of having “many” women cheat on her with.

The couple divorced in October 2021, three years after getting engaged and less than a year after welcoming their first child, a baby girl named Ocean, into the world.

During her Amazon Live, Lala briefly mentioned the breakup in response to a viewer’s question about how she got over it.

She replied, “He made it very simple.”

“Once I discovered who he was, I was done with him.”

When I’m betrayed by someone, it’s as if all my feelings vanish—I don’t even remember them.”

“And this could be the trauma,” Lala continued, “but I have no recollection of my relationship.”

I don’t recall any pleasant experiences.

Maybe that’s my mind trying to protect me because I only remember it dying.”

Lala admitted she’s “definitely not ready to date just one person” despite the fact that she’s moved on and is even eager to start dating again.

“I want to keep having fun,” she added, describing a recent date as “amazing.”

Here’s where you can watch the entire Amazon Live.

