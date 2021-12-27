Lala Kent Reveals Whether She and Randall Emmett Talk After Their Breakup on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lala Kent Reveals Whether She and Randall Emmett Communicate After Their Breakup on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lala Kent, who is best known for her role on Vanderpump Rules, has ended her engagement to Randall Emmett.

Their relationship had its ups and downs and ended in October.

Kent was recently asked if she and Emmett still talk, especially now that they have a child together.

Emmett was photographed with two women in Nashville in October 2021, causing social media to go crazy.

Kent liked a post about Emmett cheating on her, according to Us Weekly.

She also deleted Emmett’s photos from her Instagram page, leading many to believe the couple had broken up.

Kent later addressed the scandal on an episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, implying that she and Emmett had broken up.

“Of course, I want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone is aware of what’s going on between Randall and myself, as well as in my personal life,” Kent said.

“I’ll reach a point where I’m comfortable enough to open up and share.”

That day isn’t today.

It’s been a lot, and I’m going through a lot right now, and all I want to do is protect my child.”

Kent gave birth to their daughter Ocean in March 2021.

She recently told People that she and Emmett are co-parenting with a “little bit of a schedule,” but that they don’t speak much.

In terms of their co-parenting arrangement, she said, “nothing is set in stone.”

“I have her the majority of the time, and we don’t communicate very well.”

Kent is now a single mother, and she sees the bright side of her situation.

“I have my moments,” she admitted to People. “But they don’t take me out.”

“There are times when I’m perplexed and unsure of what’s going on.”

Overall, I feel the most powerful, independent, and beautiful I’ve ever felt.”

She also told People that leaving Emmett for the last time gave her a sense of “freedom.”

“It…

