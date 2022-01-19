Lala Kent Tears Up as Co-Stars Question Randall Emmett’s Split on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer

Lala Kent Tears Up in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer as Co-Stars Question Randall Emmett’s Split

In the new Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion trailer, Lala Kent discusses her and Randall Emmett’s breakup.

The reality star has previously accused her ex-fiancé of cheating, and she brings it up again in the teaser.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should’ve been brought to my attention,” Kent tells her co-star, her eyes welling up with tears.

“He made me feel safe enough to bring a child into the world.”

“I’m disgusted,” says the narrator.

The cast then reacts to Kent’s allegations, with James Kennedy joking that Emmett’s ex has been more interested in “flying around in private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly,” while Brock Davies jokes that Emmett’s ex has been more interested in “flying around in private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly.”

“Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them,” Lisa Vanderpump adds, implying that Kent was involved in Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers.

In December, Kent, 31, and Emmett, 50, called off their three-year engagement, just nine months after the birth of their daughter, Ocean.

Outside of co-parenting, the Vanderpump Rules star stated that there is no communication between the two.

“We communicate through an app,” Kent said earlier this month on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It’s all about Ocean,” she says.

When it came to my relationship and ending it, there was no closure at all.

As a result, the ocean is our primary focus, and we communicate in this manner.

If it has nothing to do with her, I’m not interested in communicating with that person.”

She also mentioned his alleged infidelity, which she claimed played a role in their breakup.

Kent claimed that “this has been going on for a long time.”

“There’s a pattern of behavior that I’ve discovered, and it’s not just one person; it’s a group of people.”

It started shortly after I became sober, I believe.

I’m not sure how I managed to miss it.”

One sign that Emmett might be cheating, she said, was his constant use of his phone.

“It was stuck to him like glue.”

He couldn’t even leave the house without his phone.

And if I came close to the phone, he would crack me up.

That should have been a huge warning sign.

