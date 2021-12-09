Lala Kent teases a possible exit from ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Lala Kent Teases a Departure from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lala Kent, who stars on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, recently revealed that if the show is renewed for another season, she may not return.

Here’s what Kent had to say about her co-stars and why she might quit the show.

For seasons 4 and 5, Kent was a guest on Vanderpump Rules.

Despite the fact that she was not a member of the original cast, she left a lasting impression on the audience and her co-stars.

For seasons 6–9, Kent was a regular cast member.

Kent has had a fling with castmate James Kennedy, grieved the loss of her father, experienced being a first-time mother, and more during her time on the show.

If she leaves the show, she will join former cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who were fired after season 8 for racist behavior, as well as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who were fired after season 8 for racist behavior.

Dec.

Give Them Lala, Kent’s podcast, has just released a new episode.

She opened up about her experience filming the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion.

The season is still on the air, and the reunion was just taped.

Kent stated that the events of the reunion made her consider whether or not she would return to the show if it was renewed for another season.

“I would take a big pause if they called me tomorrow and said, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” Kent said (via Page Six).

“I left that reunion feeling not much resolve,” the 31-year-old continued.

She admitted, “I left feeling a little alone and isolated.”

“I sat back after that reunion and wondered, ‘Is this the space for me anymore, or do we need to do some soul-searching?'”

Only one of Kent’s fellow cast members contacted her after the reunion, she said.

“I didn’t hear from anyone on my cast except Raquel [Leviss], who said, ‘Hope you’re doing OK,’ which was very telling to me.”

Kent expected her friends to contact her after she broke off her engagement to film producer and director Randall Emmett.

Kent has confirmed their breakup, but she hasn’t said why they broke up.

“I’m not implying that my friends are in any way bad people.

It doesn’t mean the world to me that I’m going through something…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.