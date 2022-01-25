Lala Kent would’shut down’ rumors about Randall Emmett’s alleged infidelity, according to Scheana Shay, before the couple split.

Lala Kent would’shut down’ rumors about Randall Emmett’s alleged infidelity, according to Scheana Shay.

Different points of view.

Despite Lala Kent’s dissatisfaction with her co-stars for failing to inform her of rumors about Randall Emmett, Scheana Shay provided a different perspective on the situation.

“I believe James [Kennedy] and Kristen [Doute] said they had heard something years ago.

But if anyone had heard something at the time and told Lala, she would’ve shut it down,” Shay, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 24, while promoting season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

“She says, ‘Now I wish people came to me.’ But she wouldn’t have Ocean if people had come to her then and she hadn’t shut it down and left him.”

When it came to their significant others, the “Good as Gold” singer noted that her cast members had all dealt with their fair share of “bulls–t” claims.

“No one thought it was true.

“I was sitting with Ariana [Madix] one night when she gets a message on her phone that says, ‘I was with your man [Tom Sandoval] last night.’ And she’s like, ‘Really? Because we were watching a movie in bed,'” Shay recalled.

“So people say things like that all the time, and I think anything anyone had heard was just dismissed as nonsense.”

Kent, 31, had previously chastised her Vanderpump Rules co-stars for claiming they had heard rumors about Emmett, 50, being unfaithful.

“I wish someone had approached me and said, ‘I’m receiving DMs about your person.’

During an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021, the Utah native, who shares 10-month-old daughter Ocean with the director, said, “No one expressed any concern for me and my relationship.”

“Both James and Sandoval stated that they were aware of the situation.

As time goes on, I’m getting a lot of information from a variety of sources.

“It’s not your business,” everyone wants to say. “How would you feel if you could turn the clock back and have someone tell you something?”

During the reunion, the beauty mogul, who got engaged to the film producer in 2018 after making their relationship public earlier that year, called out her friends.

