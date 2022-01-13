Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, slams Tristan Thompson for getting Maralee Nichols pregnant, describing him as “corny.”

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, calls Tristan Thompson “corny” for getting Maralee Nichols pregnant.

After previously expressing his desire to “reconnect” with his ex-wife, the athlete showed support for her.

Despite the fact that Lamar hasn’t spoken to Khloe since her baby daddy’s latest cheating scandal, he told TMZ that now “would be a great time to be able to hug her.”

Tristan’s actions were also addressed by the NBA star, who told the tabloid that “he’s corny” for his actions.

The 42-year-old superstar has previously expressed his feelings for his ex-girlfriend, saying she “deserves the world.”

Lamar expressed his feelings in a Facebook post about Tristan’s paternity test results and apology to Khloe.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I hope we can reconnect and talk as friends one day,” he wrote.

“She is a good person who is deserving of everything.”

Fans shared their reactions to Lamar’s response to the scandal in the comments section of an Instagram post by Comments By Celebs.

Many people advised Khloe Kardashian, 37, not to give her ex-husband another chance.

“Ugh they both need to leave her alone,” one skeptic commented.

“The two guys who treated her badly trying to claim they know what she deserves,” a third added.

What a turn of phrase.”

“Bro, if you had ANY love or respect for her, you wouldn’t have treated her the way you have,” another Kardashian supporter wrote.

Anyone in a relationship should be aware of this.”

“Oh, stfu Lamar,” another person added.

Between 2009 and 2016, Khloe and Lamar were married.

She filed for divorce in 2013 after he was arrested for driving under the influence and she accused him of cheating on her.

He checked himself into rehab and was released the next day.

He had a near-fatal overdose in Nevada two years later.

Lamar and Tristan have had their feuds in the past, most recently in the comments section of Khloe’s sultry bikini photo in July.

So it’s no surprise that Lamar publicly backed Khloe just hours after Tristan admitted to being the father of Maralee’s child.

“Today, paternity tests revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram story.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

I was looking forward to raising our son in a peaceful manner now that paternity had been established.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies to anyone I’ve offended or disappointed throughout this…

