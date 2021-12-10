Lamar Odom Reflects on ‘Abusive’ Sabrina Parr Relationship and Celebrates Being Drug- and Pornography-Free

Lamar Odom revealed he is sober and focused on himself while reflecting on his complicated past and relationships.

“I left my ex-fiance’ [SIC] at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice a year ago yesterday.”

On Wednesday, December 8, the 42-year-old former NBA player began a lengthy Instagram message alongside a photo that read, “A post for my exes and next,” alongside a photo that read, “A post for my exes and next.”

“I received over 250 calls and text messages from her wanting to fix us over the course of last December,” Odom continued, referring to ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr.

We were poisonous to the environment.

“As individuals and as a group.”

Parr, 34, “broke my heart” but “saved my soul,” according to the athlete.

“It was an abusive relationship.”

He explained, “Many times I wanted to go back because – the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse.”

“It was difficult for the addict in me to be alone, and the man in me wanted to wake up to a pretty face.

It takes a toll on a brother to be alone late at night and early in the mornings.

I found comfort in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them and not really wanting to be with any of them, but it was better than being lonely.”

After a few months of dating, Odom and Parr got engaged in November 2019.

After previously scheduling their nuptials for November 2021, Us Weekly reported that there was trouble in paradise a year later.

“One day, a light bulb went off in my head, and I realized I wanted and needed to change for myself!” My team had worked hard to get me a fresh start.

On Wednesday, he wrote, “I had to honor that.”

“Today, I am liberated.

There are no drugs in this room.

There isn’t any marijuana in this place.

I’m not in a relationship.

I’m working on re-establishing a connection with myself.

I was with my family.

I am concentrating on my faith.

I’m getting bigger.

This is my logo.

I am a legendary figure in the world.

That is something I am responsible for.

I’m a reformed alcoholic.

“I also own that.”

“Not letting troubled exes from my past haunt me,” Odom concluded.

“Remain true to yourself.”

Don’t take everything you read as gospel.

Fortunately, my team keeps meticulous records of everything, so I am constantly reminded of how far I’ve progressed.

I’ve done so.

