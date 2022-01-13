Lamar Odom slams ‘Corny’ Tristan Thompson and tells Khloe Kardashian what he really wants to say.

Lamar Odom slams ‘Corny’ Tristan Thompson and tells Khloe Kardashian what he wants to tell her.

Tristan Thompson’s cheating on Khloe Kardashian and fathering a child with Maralee Nichols has only one word from Lamar Odom to describe him: “corny.”

While out in Atlanta on Wednesday, the former NBA star expressed his feelings to TMZ, revealing exactly how he feels about what Thompson put Kardashian through.

“That’s corny,” Odom, who now resides in Atlanta, said.

When asked if he had contacted his famous ex after the ordeal, Odom said he had not “been fortunate enough to reach out to her.”

He told the outlet, “It’s too bad.”

“But she’ll be fine,” Odom said when asked what he would say to Kardashian if he had the chance.

“First and foremost, I would hug her,” Odom replied.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen her.

Just to be strong, I’d say.

Be strong for her daughter and keep her faith in God.”

“Just to be around would be a blessing,” Odom said of rekindling his relationship with Kardashian.

In a comment captured by Instagram account commentsbycelebs, Odom weighed in just one day after Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian for the short-lived affair.

Odom wrote, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her.”

“I’m hoping that one day we’ll be able to reconnect and talk as friends.”

She is a wonderful person who is deserving of everything.”

Thompson confirmed he was the father of Nichols’ son earlier this month.

Thompson said he was looking forward to raising his and Nichols’ son together in an Instagram statement.

He also made a direct reference to Kardashian.

“Khloe, you’re not deserving of this.”

You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

He wrote, “You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.”

“It’s clear that my actions do not reflect how I feel about you.

I hold you in the highest regard and esteem.

Regardless of your opinion.

Again, please accept my heartfelt apologies.”

According to ET, Kardashian, 37, “has been doing her best to stay positive, take care of herself both mentally and physically, and continue to focus on her biggest goals.”

