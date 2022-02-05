Lamb and Red Wine Stew by Giada De Laurentiis Makes a Show-Stopping Valentine’s Day Dinner

The ultimate Valentine’s Day meal is Giada De Laurentiis’ lamb stew.

It’s sophisticated and elegant, but it doesn’t take a long time to make.

It’s also a meal that even beginners can prepare.

Enjoy this cozy, satisfying stew from the popular Food Network chef, whether you make it for yourself or someone special.

It’s easy to see why De Laurentiis is so fond of this dish.

The wine enhances the flavors of the other ingredients on its own.

The best part? It looks like you spent all day in the kitchen if you’re making it for someone else.

Cubed lamb meat, diced carrots, celery, and onion, “smashed” garlic, flour, tomato paste, dry red wine, low-sodium beef broth, a bay leaf, fresh thyme and parsley, and green Cerignola olives, “smashed and pits removed” are all called for in this recipe by De Laurentiis.

The olives are added after the stew has been simmering for one hour.

They’re added at that point, and the dish is left to simmer for another half hour.

The full recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

The beauty of this dish is that once you’ve gathered the majority of the ingredients in a pot, you can let the stew simmer for a while, allowing all of the flavors to meld together.

It’s an excellent one-pot dish.

The bottom line, according to the chef’s lifestyle and food blog Giadzy, it’s perfect for cold evenings.

“This is exactly the kind of hearty, cozy stew I look forward to eating on a chilly night,” she wrote.

“Not only is this stew packed with fall-apart tender lamb, but it’s also loaded with carrots, celery, onion, and garlic.”

It also gets some seriously big, vibrant flavor with red wine, tomato, and fresh thyme!”

“To soak up all that flavorful sauce,” says the Simply Giada star, serve the dish with crusty bread or a creamy mound of mashed potatoes.

“This was very rich and had a flavor reminiscent of Julia Child’s Coq au Vin, but much easier to make,” one home cook said of the chef’s stew.

Although a few of the dish’s reviewers preferred beef cubes to lamb, they still enjoyed the dish.

“Because we don’t eat lamb, we used beef instead, along with some small potatoes and large vertically sliced onions instead of chopped onions.

Now I have a ‘go-to’ for…

