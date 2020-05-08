Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder: thought accelerator

Other car manufacturers simply call the product upgrade in the middle of the manufacturing cycle model maintenance. But that is too unimaginative for a sporty luxury brand like Lamborghini and the re-sharpened edition of the Huracan has been bearing the name Evo since 2019. And the gently evolutionary Lamborghini Huracan is now also available in a combination of a roadster and the particularly active rear-wheel drive along with a high-revving V10 vacuum. Hardly any more driving fun.

It always makes sense to have a muscle man with 449 kW / 610 hp and a powerful torque of 560 Nm transmit his opulent power to the road via all four wheels. And the four-wheel drive has another 30 HP more under the carbon hood in the rear. But one or the other purist desires a true flame thrower like the Huracan Lambo with manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. At least the second detail is now also offered by Lamborghini in the open variant, thus supplementing the versions with the standard all-wheel drive. The performance at 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km / h remains as impressive as that of the brothers.

The northern Italian presents himself particularly sharply when he has taken off his cap fully electrically and not only shines the sun in the interior, but also the wind blows away the senses of a maximum of two occupants. Up to a speed of 50 km / h, the fabric roof can be opened or closed in just 17 seconds at the push of a button. Then the mighty sound of the V10 naturally aspirated engine sounds even more powerful than it already is. “The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder stands for double, unadulterated driving pleasure and a top-class outdoor experience. The driver feels the traditional engineering of Lamborghini in every single detail,” says Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, “the coordination of the rear-wheel drive provides immediate feedback and binds the driver actively in the action, while electronic intervention is reduced to a minimum. At the same time, he enjoys the special feeling of freedom and vibrancy that only a convertible can offer. “

A specially coordinated traction control ensures that the pilot, however addicted to speed, stays on the road even in the limit area. The driver can select the individual driving modes of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder on the steering wheel and thus also influence the traction control. In Strada mode, a reduction in the slip on the rear wheels and a more direct control of the torque on roads with little grip ensure the necessary stability. In sport mode, you can even go for a hot drift, while Corsa is the perfect choice for the racetrack and maximum performance.

Like the coupé, the body of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, which is made of aluminum and thermoplastics, sits on a chassis made of aluminum and carbon fiber with a dry weight of just over 1.5 tons. The weight distribution is 40:60 (front / rear axle) due to the V10 mid-engine, whereby a double wishbone suspension and passive shock absorbers should provide better feedback from the road. The rear-wheel drive is optionally available with 19 or 20 inch wheels, as well as steel or carbon-ceramic brakes. The market launch for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which costs at least 209,247 euros, is in summer.