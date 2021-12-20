LaMonica Garrett reveals what made him cry while filming the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel in ‘1883’

‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett Talks About What Made Him Cry While Filming the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

It was an emotional experience for LaMonica Garrett to play a Black cowboy in the new Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Early reviews have praised the actor’s portrayal of Thomas, a Black cowboy and Civil War veteran who is helping a group of immigrants along the Oregon Trail.

Because of the lack of Black characters in older Westerns, Garrett told Deadline ahead of the premiere of the Paramount(plus) show that it’s been an “emotional” role to play.

“It makes me sad,” he admitted.

It’s significant that my mother was raised by a woman who was born a slave, her grandmother.

Black actors were rarely featured in the opening credits of a show.”

“So, having my name and your face as one of the stars of a Western in that tintype, black and white, old…I saw that at the theater a couple weeks ago in Amarillo,” he continued.

Garrett admitted that he was initially hesitant when the opening credits were first shown to the cast and crew, fearing that it would get into his head and affect his performance.

“But as soon as I saw it, my face popped up…I haven’t cried that much since my friend’s funeral four years ago,” he explained.

“It made an impression on me.”

I have no idea where it came from.

Knowing the history, doing my research, and just knowing what I saw and didn’t see growing up, it all came down to that moment on that screen.”

Filming an authentic Western wasn’t easy, as Garrett acknowledged, and there’s a reason why there aren’t many authentic depictions of the journey west nowadays.

“When you’re outside in these conditions, 98% of the time, everything is working against you,” he explained.

“We’re not in a studio,” says the narrator.

It’s not five wagons that have been CGIed into twenty-five.

They are accompanying us on our journey.

We exhaust all of the resources of whatever town we’re in wherever we go.

We have around 400 cast and crew members.

We’re living on a ranch with no cable, no cell service, and no internet access.

But it’s lovely, and I believe that, as difficult as it is over here, it translates to the screen, and that’s why people enjoy seeing these kinds of pieces.”

