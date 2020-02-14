Lana Condor’s Dog Poops Heart Shapes—And She’s Got Photo Evidence

To all the dogs she’s loved before…

Lana Condor just celebrated a special anniversary with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. And no, it’s not their own, rather the one-year anniversary of the day they got their puppy, Emmy.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star dished on the special gift their dog gave her and Anthony on the trio’s anniversary: a heart-shaped poop.

First bringing up her and her boyfriend’s Valentine’s Day plans, the 22-year-old actress called her man “the love of my life” and said, “I don’t know what we’re gonna do. We’re probably just gonna stay home and just eat like we always do, but that’s the best.”

Then a picture of their doggo came up on the screen behind them. Reacting to the heckin’ cute pup, Kelly Clarksonsaid, “I love your man, but I love [her]more.”

That’s when the poop story came along.

As Condor shared, “We just celebrated her one year—1 years old and one year being with us, ’cause we got her at, like, 5 weeks.”

“She knows that it’s her one year,” the star continued, “because we woke up—and I’m a little sick, so Anthony went and took her out on her morning walk—and she pooped in the shape of heart.”

Don’t believe her? Well, as the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star said, “Now, I would like to say that I have a picture of said poop.”

As Clarkson joked, “That’s impressive. I feel challenged.”

As Condor continued to warn the audience, “I want you to know, if you feel like, ‘Mmmm, not the vibe,’ please look away. But we have a photo.”

While some of the audience members might have been grossed out at the thought of looking at poop, the American Idol alum was not afraid! As she declared, “I want to look at the heart poop.”

And voila, there up on the screen was said heart poop. And it really was in the shape of a perfect heart!

As Clarkson said in disbelief, “That’s actually very impressive!” Condor joked back, “Happy Valentine’s Day, guys.”

Honestly, give Emmy an Emmy for this.