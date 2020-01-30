Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend Sean Larkin Made Red Carpet Debut at Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend are red carpet official!

The 34-year-old singer brought Sean “Sticks” Larkin as her date to Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s star-studded pre-2020 Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday. She wore a black and cream off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, and he wore a black suit. This marked the first time the two have been photographed together at a celebrity event.

Lana and Sean arrived at the gala walking hand-in-hand and looked very happy. She introduced him to a guest as her boyfriend, E! News has learned.

They had made their relationship Instagram official in December when Lana shared on her page a photo of the two looking cozy backstage at a show. Both have since shared a couple more pics of each other on social media.

Lana and Sean, an analyst on A&E’s Live PD, first sparked romance rumors late last year after they were photographed on a stroll through Central Park in New York City.

The pre-Grammys gala honored Sean “Diddy” Combs. Other celebs spotted at the annual gala, traditionally held the night before the Grammy Awards, included Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Cardi B and Offset.

Lana is nominated for two Grammys, for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Norman F–king Rockwell! and its title track, marking her fifth and sixth nominations since 2014. (Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.)

The 2020 Grammys will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.