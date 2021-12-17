Lana Del Rey Wants to Work With Migos: ‘I Love Them,’ she Says.

Lana Del Rey has collaborated with a variety of artists over the course of her career.

Despite the fact that her music eschews traditional hip-hop sounds, the Grammy-nominated singer has collaborated with rappers over the years.

A(dollar)AP Rocky and Playboi Carti have previously collaborated on songs with Del Rey, with Rocky even appearing in the music video for her 2012 hit “National Anthem.”

Del Rey spoke on the red carpet at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch award ceremony in December 2021 about who she would like to collaborate with in the future: Atlanta-bred hip-hop group Migos.

“They’re fantastic.

“They do everything,” the singer stated.

“In the singer-songwriter community, there was like a new sound revolution 11 years ago, which I loved seeing.”

Then there’s Migos, who I believe started a new super fun, super autobiographical, totally different style of rap.

They’re my favorite.”

Lana Del Rey’s Reluctance to Sing a Line From Her Controversial Song “Ultraviolence”

Del Rey has long been a fan of hip-hop.

She said, “I f***ing love Eminem” and dubbed him “the master of lyrics” in a 2012 interview with Italian publication Randamp;B Junk.

In a 2014 cypher promoting the Shady Records compilation Shady XV Slim Shady, Eminem responded — sort of — when he took the stage in a group freestyle after artists like Royce Da 5’9′′ and Yelawolf and rapped how he really felt about Del Rey.

“However, I may fight for gay rights, especially if they d*** is more of a knockout than Janay Rice Play nice? B**** I’ll punch Lana Del Rey right in the face twice, like Ray Rice in broad daylight, in full view of the elevator surveillance, until her head is banging on the railing, then celebrate with the Ravens,” Eminem said.

Lana Del Rey has enraged fans by implying that ‘The Culture’ favors Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj over women like her.

Del Rey has had beef with rappers and other female singers in the past.

Del Rey posed a “question to the culture” and revealed she was fed up with “female writers and alt singers” accusing her of glamorizing abuse in her music in a now-deleted infamous Instagram post from May 2020.

“Now that Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.